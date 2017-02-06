BRIEF-Blackberry announces mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
Feb 6 Blackberry Ltd
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
* Blackberry - Under terms, Blackberry will license its security software and services suite, as well as related brand assets to Optiemus Infracom LTD.
* Blackberry-Will continue to control, develop co's security and software solutions and maintain trusted Blackberry security software
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.