公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一

BRIEF-Blackberry announces mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India

Feb 6 Blackberry Ltd

* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India

* Blackberry - Under terms, Blackberry will license its security software and services suite, as well as related brand assets to Optiemus Infracom LTD.

* Blackberry-Will continue to control, develop co's security and software solutions and maintain trusted Blackberry security software

