2017年 2月 6日

BRIEF-Roche's Herceptin approved in subcutaneous form in Switzerland

Feb 6 Roche Holding Ag

* Roche media release: subcutaneous formulation of roche's herceptin approved in switzerland for the treatment of her2-positive breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
