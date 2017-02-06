BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften FY net rental income up 6 pct at CHF 16.8 million; appoints new CEO, CFO

Feb 6 Bfw Liegenschaften AG :
* Reto Borner is appointed as new CEO and Philipp Hafen as
new CFO, effective 1 April 2017
* FY EBIT 27.3 million Swiss francs ($27.51 million)
(previous year 19.5 million francs) and net earnings including
changes in fair value of investment properties and deferred
taxes 18.2 million francs(previous year 10.2 million francs)
* FY net rental income was about 6 pct higher than in the
previous year and reached 16.8 million francs (previous year
15.9 million francs)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9923 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)