BRIEF-Ithaca Energy announces recommended takeover by Delek

Feb 6 Ithaca Energy Inc

* Ithaca Energy Inc announces recommended takeover by Delek

* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share

* Offer is unanimously recommended by board of directors of Ithaca

* Offer implies a total enterprise value of approximately US$1.24 billion

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of company at C$841 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
