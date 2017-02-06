版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 16:34 BJT

BRIEF-Solvay says Nexeo Solutions to be channel to market for Rhodoline Defoamer product line in US, Canada and Mexico

Feb 6 Solvay :

* Solvay and Nexeo Solutions announce that effective March 1, Nexeo will be channel to market for the Rhodoline defoamer product line in the United States, Canada and Mexico Source text: bit.ly/2kJ8j5b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
