公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Orasure Technologies announces settlement of litigation with ancestry.comdna

Feb 6 Orasure Technologies Inc

* Announces settlement of litigation with ancestry.comdna

* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million

* In addition, DNA Genotek has granted ancestry a worldwide license to certain patents and patent applications related to collection of DNA in human saliva

* License granted to ancestry is limited to saliva DNA collection kits sold or used as part of ancestry's genetic testing service offerings

* Says the parties have each agreed to a mutual release of claims and other provisions typical for settlement agreements of this type Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
