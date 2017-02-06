版本:
BRIEF-S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Rice Energy

Feb 6 Rice Energy Inc -

* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage:
