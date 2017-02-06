BRIEF-RPX Corp appoints Martin Roberts as interm CEO

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
Feb 6 RPX Corp -
* Effective February 5, 2017, board appointed Martin E. Roberts as interim chief executive officer of company- SEC filing
* John Amster tendered his resignation as company's chief executive officer on February 5, 2017
* RPX Corp sees total revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 to be approximately $82 million
* Q4 revenue view $83.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2kypi8c) Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.