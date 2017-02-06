版本:
2017年 2月 6日

BRIEF-RPX Corp appoints Martin Roberts as interm CEO

Feb 6 RPX Corp -

* Effective February 5, 2017, board appointed Martin E. Roberts as interim chief executive officer of company- SEC filing

* John Amster tendered his resignation as company's chief executive officer on February 5, 2017

* RPX Corp sees total revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 to be approximately $82 million

* Q4 revenue view $83.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2kypi8c) Further company coverage:
