公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-Community Bank System files for resale of 1.3 mln shares - SEC filing

Feb 6 Community Bank System Inc

* Community Bank System Inc files for resale of 1.3 million shares of co's common stock being offered from time to time by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
