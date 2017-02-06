版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Valeritas Holdings files for common stock offering of up to $50 mln

Feb 6 Valeritas Holdings Inc -

* Files for common stock offering of up to $50 million - SEC filing

* Says it intends to list its common stock on nasdaq and expects its stock will trade under the symbol "VLRX" Source text: [bit.ly/2kiimh0] Further company coverage:
