版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 20:04 BJT

BRIEF-Medtronic files for potential debt - SEC filing

Feb 6 Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic Plc files for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing

* Medtronic Plc - Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Medtronic Inc. May offer and sell debt securities from time to time in one or more offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
