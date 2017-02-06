BRIEF-Thomson Reuters to acquire Clarient and Avox

Feb 6 Thomson Reuters Corp :

* To acquire Clarient Global LLC and Avox Limited

* Acquisitions of Clarient and Avox are expected to close by end of Q1 subject to customary closing conditions

* The businesses will be integrated into Thomson Reuters portfolio of risk management, compliance and reference data offerings

* Clarient is a 'Know Your Customer' and client reference data platform; Avox is a supplier of legal entity data