BRIEF-Thomson Reuters to acquire Clarient and Avox

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Thomson Reuters Corp :
* To acquire Clarient Global LLC and Avox Limited
* Acquisitions of Clarient and Avox are expected to close by end of Q1 subject to customary closing conditions
* The businesses will be integrated into Thomson Reuters portfolio of risk management, compliance and reference data offerings
* Clarient is a 'Know Your Customer' and client reference data platform; Avox is a supplier of legal entity data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.