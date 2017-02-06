版本:
BRIEF-Air Lease says five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners leased to China Southern Airlines

Feb 6 Air Lease Corp

* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of five new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with China Southern Airlines

* Air Lease Corp - delivery of aircraft is scheduled to begin in Q1 of 2019

* Air Lease Corp - three deliveries scheduled in 2019 and two deliveries in 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
