BRIEF-Fluor selected for bauxite mining project in Guinea

Feb 6 Fluor Corp

* Fluor selected for bauxite mining project in Guinea

* Fluor Corp - Fluor booked approximately $700 million contract value into backlog in Q4 of 2016

* Fluor Corp - mine is scheduled to begin production in 2018

* Fluor - Guinea Alumina Corporation S.A. awarded co engineering & program management consultancy contract for a bauxite mine in Boké region of Guinea, Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
