BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson and partner acquire multifamily community in Seattle for $141 mln

Feb 6 Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc

* Kennedy Wilson and partner acquire multifamily community in Seattle for $141 mln

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - partnership also secured a 10-year fixed-rate loan of $70 million at a rate of 4.06 pct, interest-only for first five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
