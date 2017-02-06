BRIEF-DTE Energy reaffirms its 2017 operating earnings guidance

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
Feb 6 DTE Energy Co -
* Reaffirms its 2017 operating earnings guidance of $5.15-$5.46 per share and long term earnings per share growth target of 5 pct - 7 pct
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co and Spectra Energy remain committed to a 4th quarter 2017 in-service date Nexus gas transmission project
* On Feb 3, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not issue certificate of public convenience and necessity for Nexus project Source text: [bit.ly/2jTHyXK] Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.