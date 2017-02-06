BRIEF-DTE Energy reaffirms its 2017 operating earnings guidance

Feb 6 DTE Energy Co -

* Reaffirms its 2017 operating earnings guidance of $5.15-$5.46 per share and long term earnings per share growth target of 5 pct - 7 pct

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Co and Spectra Energy remain committed to a 4th quarter 2017 in-service date Nexus gas transmission project

* On Feb 3, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not issue certificate of public convenience and necessity for Nexus project Source text: [bit.ly/2jTHyXK] Further company coverage: