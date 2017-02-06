版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 20:06 BJT

BRIEF-Geo Group declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share

Feb 6 Geo Group Inc -

* The Geo Group declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
