版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 20:00 BJT

BRIEF-ACC says no proposal of merger considered by co

Feb 6 ACC Ltd :

* ACC Ltd clarifies on news item "LafargeHolcim mulling merger of ACC & Ambuja"

* ACC Ltd says no proposal of merger considered by co Source text: (bit.ly/2kEzUVS) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐