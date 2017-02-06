版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity files 32.2 mln common units offering

Feb 6 Energy Transfer Equity Lp

* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files 32.2 million of common units offering offered by selling unitholders - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jT02MY) Further company coverage:
