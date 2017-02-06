版本:
BRIEF-Express Scripts Holding announces 2017 savings plan

Feb 6 Express Scripts Holding Co

* Says in 2016, Express Scripts National Preferred Formulary saved plans $1.3 billion

* Says Express Scripts National Preferred Formulary is projected to deliver additional $1.8 billion in savings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
