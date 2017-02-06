版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-JA Solar Holdings provides update on credit insurance

Feb 6 Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd

* Ja solar holdings co ltd - china export & credit insurance corporation provided export buyer's credit insurance to export around 300 MW JA solar modules

* Ja solar holdings co ltd - total amount insured was us $145 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐