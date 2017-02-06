版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Ambuja Cements says no information about negotiations regarding merger news

Feb 6 Ambuja Cements Ltd

* Ambuja Cements clarifies on news item "LafargeHolcim mulling merger of ACC & Ambuja"

* Have no info about negotiations regarding merger news Source: (bit.ly/2kiDvYn) Further company coverage:
