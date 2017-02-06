版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Sealed Air announces price increases for its North American product care products

Feb 6 Sealed Air Corp

* Sealed air announces price increases for its north american product care products

* Sealed air corp - price increase of 4 percent for majority of north american product care division packaging products, effective march 1st, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
