BRIEF-Tyson Foods qtrly net income per share attributable to Co $ 1.59

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Tyson Foods Inc :
* Tyson Foods Inc - steps up EPS guidance to $4.90-$5.05
* Tyson Foods Inc - Q1 sales $9,182 million versus $9,152 million
* Qtrly net income per share attributable to Tyson $ 1.59
* Tyson Foods Inc - for fiscal 2017, pork segment's operating margin should be around 12%
* Tyson Foods Inc - for fiscal 2017, beef segment's operating margin should be around 5%
* Tyson Foods Inc sees capital expenditures to approximate $1.0 billion for fiscal 2017
* Tyson foods - in fiscal 2017, USDA indicates domestic protein production (chicken, beef, pork and turkey) should increase approximately 2-3%
* Tyson Foods - as co continues with integration of Hillshire brands, expect to realize synergies of around $675 million in fiscal 2017 from acquisition
* Tyson Foods Inc - profit improvement plan for legacy prepared foods business with some incremental synergies expected to be realized in fiscal 2018
* Tyson Foods Inc - expect earnings cadence for remainder of fiscal year to follow "more normal patterns, including seasonality typical of our Q2"
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $9.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $9.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.