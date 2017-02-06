版本:
BRIEF-CHMP additionally recommends Avexis to discuss potential in a future meeting with EMA

Feb 6 Avexis Inc

* Says CHMP additionally recommended Avexis discuss potential for conditional marketing authorization in a future meeting with EMA

* Says expects to initiate a separate pivotal clinical trial of AVXS-101 in SMA type 1 in United States in first half of 2017

* Says announces single-arm design for European pivotal study of AVXS-101 in SMA type 1 patients

* Says update is based on receipt of scientific advice response from scientific advice working party within CHMP of EMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
