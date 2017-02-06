版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Veracyte says Palmetto GBA has finalized coverage policy for percepta bronchial genomic classifier

Feb 6 Veracyte Inc

* Veracyte Inc - Palmetto GBA, a medicare administrative contractor (MAC), has finalized its coverage policy for percepta bronchial genomic classifier

* Veracyte Inc - developed through medicare moldx program, policy will become effective March 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐