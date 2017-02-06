BRIEF-Harris to receive initial delivery of about 2.9 mln shares of stock from Morgan Stanley on Feb 6

Feb 6 Harris Corp

* Harris - to pay prepayment amount to morgan stanley, to receive on feb 6 initial delivery of about 2.9 million shares of common stock from morgan stanley

* Harris corp - enters into asr agreement with morgan stanley & co. Llc to repurchase shares of co's stock for an initial payment of $350 million

* Harris corp- final settlement of transaction under asr agreement is expected to occur prior to end of co's fiscal 2017- sec filing