BRIEF-MediWound provides update on NexoBrid late-stage study

Feb 6 MediWound Ltd

* MediWound ltd - EMA has endorsed extension of children innovative debridement study (cids) population to include patients age one to 18

* MediWound - will initiate 2nd stage of study that allows inclusion of younger pediatric burn patients beginning at minimum age of 1 instead of 4 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
