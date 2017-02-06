版本:
BRIEF-Arconic says directors "reinforced unanimous support" of co's strategic direction under CEO Kleinfeld

Feb 6 Arconic Inc

* Arconic - independent directors of co "reinforced unanimous support" of co's strategic direction under continued leadership of chairman, CEO Kleinfeld Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kdhzLV) Further company coverage:
