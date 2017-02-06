版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-Ariad announces submission of marketing authorization application for Brigatinib

Feb 6 Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ariad announces submission of marketing authorization application for Brigatinib to the European Medicines Agency

* FDA currently reviewing a NDA for Brigatinib filed by co,set action date of April 29, 2017 under prescription drug user fee act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
