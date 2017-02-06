BRIEF-Jetblue Airways Corp q1 2017 ASMS are estimated to increase 4.5 pct to 6.5 pct y-o-y

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Jetblue Airways Corp
* Q1 2017 available seat miles (ASMS) are estimated to increase 4.5 pct to 6.5 pct year-over-year
* Full year 2017 ASMS are estimated to increase 5.5 pct to 7.5 pct year-over-year, 1 point lower than our prior guidance
* Average stage length is projected to decrease year-over-year by approximately 2.5 pct for Q1 2017
* Sees full year 2017 capex $1,200 mln - $1,400 mln
* Sees FY 2017 casm ex-fuel 1.5 pct - 3.5 pct - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.