BRIEF-Tyson Foods says gets subpoena from SEC

Feb 6 Tyson Foods Inc

* Tyson Foods - On Jan 20, Co received a subpoena from the sec in connection with an investigation related to the company - SEC filing

* Tyson Foods says it is cooperating with the investigation, which is at an early stage

* Tyson Foods - Based upon limited information it has, co believes investigation is based upon allegations in "in re broiler chicken antitrust litigation" Source text: (bit.ly/2kd8QJK) Further company coverage: