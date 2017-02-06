版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 21:38 BJT

BRIEF-Rosetta Genomics announces U.S. patent allowances for two RosettaGX RevealTM MicroRNAs

Feb 6 Rosetta Genomics Ltd -

* Rosetta Genomics announces key U.S. patent allowances for two RosettaGx RevealTM microRNAs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
