BRIEF-Manitowoc Foodservice Inc rebrands its logo and its brand identity to Welbilt Inc

Feb 6 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc -

* Manitowoc Foodservice Inc is rebranding company, its logo and its brand identity to Welbilt Inc

* Co's ticker symbol will change to "NYSE:WBT" on March 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
