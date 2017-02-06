版本:
2017年 2月 6日

BRIEF-Universal Display to invest in PPG's Barberton facility

Feb 6 Universal Display Corp

* PPG Industries Inc says Universal Display will invest $15 million in PPG's Barberton, Ohio, manufacturing facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
