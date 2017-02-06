版本:
BRIEF-GobiMin announces continuation of normal course issuer bid

Feb 6 GobiMin Inc -

* Proposes to extend into 2017 normal course issuer bid, filed a further notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid with TSXV

* Bid will commence on or after February 12, 2017 and will end on February 11, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
