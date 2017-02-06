版本:
BRIEF-Aratana therapeutics anticipates that Entyce will be commercially available by late-2017

Feb 6 Aratana Therapeutics Inc

* Anticipates that Entyce will be commercially available by late-2017

* Also conducting additional clinical work in other surgical procedures to potentially expand label for Nocita in dogs

* Received response from FDA in connection with post-approval supplement request to transfer manufacturing of Entyce to new vendor

* FDA has requested additional information regarding proposed transfer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
