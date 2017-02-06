版本:
BRIEF-Fox Sports says Super Bowl 51 ratings on Sunday averaged 48.8/72 metered market household rating/share according to Nielsen Media

Feb 6 Fox Sports:

* Fox Sports says Super Bowl 51 ratings on sunday averaged 48.8/72 metered market household rating/share according to Nielsen Media Research - tweet Source text (bit.ly/2kdmPiv) Further company coverage:
