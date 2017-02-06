版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-Audiocodes signs distribution agreement with Microsoft for cloud connector edition

Feb 6 Audiocodes Ltd

* Audiocodes signs distribution agreement with Microsoft for cloud connector edition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
