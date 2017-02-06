版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 22:38 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing and Nanoracks partner to create first commercial airlock

Feb 6 Boeing Co

* Boeing says Co, Nanoracks partner to create first commercial airlock

* Nanoracks airlock module is planned to be attached to the ISS U.S. Segment in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐