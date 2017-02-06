BRIEF-Avrupa Minerals accepts Slivovo study and approves C$8 mln drill program

Feb 6 Avrupa Minerals Ltd

* Avrupa Minerals accepts Slivovo study and approves C$8 mln drill program

* Avrupa Minerals Ltd - Avrupa now holds 15 pct of PMJSC, while byrnecut holds 85 pct, per original jv agreement signed in April 2014

* Avrupa Minerals - cost estimate for full 3-phase program, totaling 30,000 meters, is about C$ 8.3 million, of which co's share would be about C$ 1.25 million

* Avrupa Minerals Ltd - Avrupa has decided not to participate in funding of the program

* Avrupa Minerals Ltd - if Avrupa's share in PMJSC goes below 10 pct, Avrupa's interest will convert into a 2 pct net smelter royalty