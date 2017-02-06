版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-Viex Capital advisors says nomination of five independent directors to board of Quantum Corp

Feb 6 Quantum Corp

* Viex Capital advisors says nomination of five independent directors to board of Quantum Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
