BRIEF-Copper One responds to the mern and commences mandamus proceedings against the MFFP in the superior court

Feb 6 Copper One Inc

* Copper One responds to the mern and commences mandamus proceedings against the MFFP in the superior court

* Copper One Inc - commenced mandamus proceedings in superior court of Quebec to force issuance of such permit by MFFP

* Copper One Inc - "points out that all of claims it holds are duly-registered under mining act in province of Québec" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: