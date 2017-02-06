版本:
BRIEF-Ocean Power Technologies and Hai Technologies announce a joint application development and marketing agreement

Feb 6 Ocean Power Technologies Inc

* Ocean Power Technologies and Hai Technologies announce a joint application development and marketing agreement

* Ocean Power Technologies - joint application development & marketing agreement has initial focus on offshore oil & gas subsea chemical injection systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
