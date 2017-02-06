版本:
BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Drilling sees recovery when oil "well over $60"

Feb 6 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

* Sees q1 revenue to be flat from q4 revenue of 2016 - conf call

* Says oil prices need to be well over $60 for any appreciable change in offshore demand - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
