BRIEF-BriaCell says to initiate early-stage BriaVax study in advanced breast cancer

Feb 6 BriaCell Therapeutics Corp -

* Submitted CMC amendment which includes details of extensive testing performed on BriaVax, vaccine for advanced breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
