BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Drilling sees recovery in either 2019 or 2020 - Conf call

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Diamond Offshore Drilling -Inc
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - not anticipating material changes to base cost trend in the coming quarters - conf call
* Diamond Offshore Drilling -says expects "a recovery either in 2019 or 2020" - conf call
* Diamond Offshore Drilling says pricing pressure will continue to "remain out there for a period of time" - conf call
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - says will continue to see fixtures awarded at what is "essentially close to break even" - conf call
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - "can't say at this moment of time that we are seeing an relief in pressure from a pricing perspective" - conf call
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - "despite some stabilization in the price of oil, we have yet to see a floor in the declining demand of deepwater assets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.