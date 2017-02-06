BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Drilling sees recovery in either 2019 or 2020 - Conf call

Feb 6 Diamond Offshore Drilling -Inc

* Diamond Offshore Drilling - not anticipating material changes to base cost trend in the coming quarters - conf call

* Diamond Offshore Drilling -says expects "a recovery either in 2019 or 2020" - conf call

* Diamond Offshore Drilling says pricing pressure will continue to "remain out there for a period of time" - conf call

* Diamond Offshore Drilling - says will continue to see fixtures awarded at what is "essentially close to break even" - conf call

* Diamond Offshore Drilling - "can't say at this moment of time that we are seeing an relief in pressure from a pricing perspective" - conf call

* Diamond Offshore Drilling - "despite some stabilization in the price of oil, we have yet to see a floor in the declining demand of deepwater assets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: