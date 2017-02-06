版本:
BRIEF-Hamilton Insurance Group says Attune appoints James Hobson CEO

Feb 6 Hamilton Insurance Group:

* Says Attune announced James Hobson accepted an offer to assume position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
