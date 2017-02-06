版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 00:49 BJT

BRIEF-Activision Blizzard says on Feb 3 entered into sixth amendment to credit agreement- SEC filing

Feb 6 Activision Blizzard Inc:

* On Feb 3 entered into sixth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of October 11, 2013 - Sec Filing

* Amendment provides for a new tranche of term loans 'A' in an aggregate principal amount of $2.6 billion

* Proceeds of tranche a term loans used to prepay term loans outstanding under credit deal prior to effectiveness of sixth amendment Source text : (bit.ly/2lbX1HX) Further company coverage:
