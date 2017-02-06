版本:
2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Renova Therapeutics enters into agreement to receive Stresscopin investigational new drug file from Janssen

Feb 6 Renova Therapeutics

* Enters into agreement to receive Stresscopin investigational new drug file from Janssen

* Renova holds an exclusive license to Stresscopin Peptide from nonprofit research development foundation

* Plans to advance development of Stresscopin program as RT-400,peptide infusion treatment for episodes of acute decompensated heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
